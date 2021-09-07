Mountain Dew's New Apple Flavor Is Coming To Kroger Stores

It is almost officially autumn, and once the air starts turning cool, that can only mean one thing: It is just about time to start enjoying everything apple-flavored. From strolling through orchards picking bunches of fresh apples, to taking a sip from a mug of sweet and delicious hot apple cider, to savoring the flavor of a fresh apple cider doughnut, it is the perfect time of year to enjoy all the tart deliciousness of this seasonal fruit.