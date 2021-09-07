CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BERNSTEIN | The True Mystery of Z. K. Goat and Ithaca: The Novel

By Daniel Bernstein
Cornell Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was walking down the porch stairs of my Collegetown house on my way to breakfast one August morning when I noticed a book sitting upright on my rocking chair. It was a beige 101-page paperback in good condition entitled Ithaca: The Novel by Z. K. Goat. There was no note telling me who dropped it off, but it seemed intentional. I’d just spent the whole Summer here in Ithaca, and it was carefully dropped off on my rocking chair — not placed in the mailbox or anything. I knew all my friends were still asleep, but I asked in the group chat if anyone left it there and carried on to breakfast.

