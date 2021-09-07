CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

A new creation

By Mary Bethel Olson
Fergus Falls Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire up the kiln, throw on an apron, and get ready to get your hands dirty. There’s a new spot in town where you can try your hand at pottery making and sculpting and discover the wonderful things you never knew you could create. Artist Blayze Buseth recently opened the Creation Shop in Fergus Falls in April 2021. This beautifully designed and aesthetically inspiring creation space is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to explore their artistic side and find a place for creation and healing.

#The Creation Shop
