CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2: New trailer!

By Wes Styles
nowdecatur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Addams Family are back for a new animated adventure October 1. A new trailer dropped Monday. Check it out below. Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

nowdecatur.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Why the Addams Family 2 will be Released on Theater and Digital

The whole concept of animated films is exhilarating, not to mention captivating. With the first animation film done in 1960, the entire process of manipulating objects and figures to appear as moving images has made a revolutionary change in the right direction. I’m talking about the latest Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) that has produced animated films that look more smooth and realistic. The Addams Family 2 is a perfect example of a stop-animation film. It is a sequel to the first Addams Family that was released in theatres in 2019. In the very beginning, it was a comic strip under the same name. Addams Family later turned into an iconic gothic TV sitcom. Today, the Addams Family franchise has earned about $76 million after expenses. They continue to be a favorite family film in Canada, the United States, and worldwide.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

A Family Fractures in Trailer for Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral

Amidst the swarm of awards-season unveilings and studio premieres one shouldn’t lose sight of the Venice Film Festival’s Biennale College Cinema, a program supporting filmmakers during production of their first or second feature film with a €150,000 grant. A potential highlight of said program is The Cathedral, the new film from Ricky D’Ambrose, whose sui generis talent for tense, Bressonian shorts flourished with 2018’s feature debut Notes on an Appearance. Today we have a first trailer.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Croods: Family Tree Gets Its First Trailer for Hulu and Peacock

It would appear that those at Dreamworks and Hulu think that the Croods and the Betterman’s need to make a return to show how their lives have continued to turn out, and as one could guess, they’re still getting used to one another. The two families that met and clashed before bonding during the second Croods movie are apparently now moving forward as it was established at the end of the second movie that everything had been sorted out. Judging by the trailer that’s been released the one thing we can tell at the moment, well, a couple of things really, is that the original voice actors won’t be coming back, and the animation is going to take a serious downturn from the movies. This might not matter as much to those that are willing to take a look at the show and see what it’s all about, but for those that enjoyed the movies, it might actually be a bit of a deal-breaker. If the show ends up doing as well as the movies then it’s bound to happen that I’ll be eating my words, but from the first look it doesn’t feel as though it’s bound to happen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
nintendoeverything.com

TOEM out in September, new trailer

Something We Made has nailed down a release date for TOEM: A Photo Adventure, its hand-drawn adventure game. We’ll be seeing the title on Switch starting September 17, the studio announced today. Here’s more on the game:. Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover...
VIDEO GAMES
romper.com

These Addams Family Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Your Creepy Clan

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky. Mysterious and spooky. They’re altogether ooky, The Addams Family!” If you know and love the lyrics to that opening theme song, then you’re probably a rabid fan of The Addams Family. What started as a cartoon for The New Yorker by Charles Addams back in the 1930s has spawned not just a hit TV show in the 1960s, but subsequent movies and books, too. So if you’re looking to dress up like that frightening family, these Addams Family Halloween costumes will give you the chills.
RELATIONSHIPS
darkhorizons.com

New Trailers: Sunday, Bergman, Pokemon

The official trailer is out for French filmmaker Eva Husson’s film adaptation of “Mothering Sunday” starring Odessa Young, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth. Set in 1924, a house maid finds herself alone on Mother’s Day while her employers are out and she gets to spend an afternoon of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
metv.com

Do you remember when the Addams Family met Scooby-Doo?

In the Seventies, Scooby-Doo was all about crossovers. The Harlem Globetrotters, the Three Stooges, even Don Knotts stopped by. But there's one crossover you might have forgotten. In September of 1972, The New Scooby-Doo Movies came out with their third episode. Entitled "Wednesday is Missing", the episode had the gang...
TV SERIES
thexboxhub.com

Exclusive Interview – PHL Collective Get Creepy and Kooky about The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

Depending on your age, you probably have a favourite Addams Family. It might be that you’re old enough to point to the OG 1964 sitcom as the best. Or maybe it’s all about Raul Julia and Christina Ricci, with the Addams Family and Addams Family Values ringing your bell (“You raaaang?”). If you’re like me, you’re a contrarian and your favourite is the 16-bit Addams Family game, with Gomez and his propeller hat.
TV SERIES
Deseret News

Marvel drops first ‘Hawkeye’ series trailer, and it’s a family Christmas special

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the new “Hawkeye” series on Monday, giving Marvel fans their first glimpse a the upcoming Disney+ original series. “Hawkeye” will center around Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who has to leave his family during the holiday season to, well, fight crime and atone for the sins he’s made as Ronin (as seen in “Avengers: Endgame”).
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Dish Wants to Pay You $1,300 to Watch 13 Stephen King Horror Movies By Halloween!

It’s time once again for one of those horror movie challenges that offer up big money for, well, something we horror fans are likely already going to be doing on the road to Halloween. Dish is offering up $1,300 to one lucky person in the weeks leading up to Halloween, and the challenge isn’t exactly a chore: watch 13 Stephen King movies before October 31!
TV & VIDEOS
WBKR

Freeform TV Full Schedule Of 31 Nights of Halloween (VIDEO)

It's one of the most for sure signs that Fall is coming when Freeform releases their 31 Nights of Halloween. Since I was as young as I can remember and able to access cable I have been setting a VCR, a DVR, or whatever reminder I could so I could watch all my favorites leading up to Halloween.
EVANSVILLE, IN
nowdecatur.com

Company looking to pay someone to watch Horror flicks

Love a good scary movie? Would you like to get paid to watch them this Halloween season? There’s a company looking for someone to sit down, watch 13 horror flicks, and have their heart rate be monitored. Here’s the deal: For $1,300 they want to slap a Fitbit on you...
ENTERTAINMENT
GeekTyrant

The Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights 2021 Mazes Ranked

I sure do love Halloween! This is my favorite part of the year where I enjoy going to all the Halloween haunts and mazes that I can! I always start things off strong with a visit to Universal Studios’ Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights! They always put on an incredibly fun and creepy event!
MOVIES
Empire

A Boy Called Christmas – New Trailer For The Festive Family Film

It was just before Christmas last year that Empire chatted with A Boy Called Christmas co-writer/director Gil Kenan about his new family film. A brief teaser followed that, but with the movie finally due out in the UK in a couple of months, a full trailer has landed. A Boy...
MOVIES
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Expect Excellence presents The Addams Family dinner theater

They may be creepy and kooky but the Expect Excellence Performing Arts production of The Addams Family promises to be a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. The original story is one every father can relate to: Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
News-Herald.com

New musical ‘Cinderella’ is dressed for success with modern ideas, clever covers | Movie review

This isn’t “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”. No, the newest musical take on the beloved, centuries-old folk tale — a Sony Pictures production debuting on Amazon’s Prime Video platform this week — is the “Cinderella” for the “Pitch Perfect” set. That’s an obvious conclusion considering that this “Cinderella” is written and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy