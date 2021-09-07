THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2: New trailer!

It would appear that those at Dreamworks and Hulu think that the Croods and the Betterman’s need to make a return to show how their lives have continued to turn out, and as one could guess, they’re still getting used to one another. The two families that met and clashed before bonding during the second Croods movie are apparently now moving forward as it was established at the end of the second movie that everything had been sorted out. Judging by the trailer that’s been released the one thing we can tell at the moment, well, a couple of things really, is that the original voice actors won’t be coming back, and the animation is going to take a serious downturn from the movies. This might not matter as much to those that are willing to take a look at the show and see what it’s all about, but for those that enjoyed the movies, it might actually be a bit of a deal-breaker. If the show ends up doing as well as the movies then it’s bound to happen that I’ll be eating my words, but from the first look it doesn’t feel as though it’s bound to happen.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO