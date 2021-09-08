St. James High School teacher calls on state leaders to revise school legislation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County teacher called on state leaders to consider revising legislation that prohibits mask mandates and hybrid learning. As of today, Horry County Schools are reporting more than 9,000 students in quarantine and over 200 active COVID-19 staff cases. St. James High School teacher, Jerry Moore, said it doesn’t make sense to have 30% of students forced out of school. As a result he called on state leaders to make a change.