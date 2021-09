IT’s HOUR ONe of Jimmy Ott’s Gametime live from Mike Anderson’s Seafood! Today, Hanny and Mike D kick off the show while JImmy returns from LA. MIke D gives his take on the LSU v. UCLA game. Next, Jimmy is back to talk on the phone with Matt Youmans to talk some Week 2 CFB. Then, Jimmy and Mike D talk some more about LSU Football. They close out the first hour with and MLB scores update.