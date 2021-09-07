Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract Expiring

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is reportedly expiring within the next 6 months. As noted earlier today, Owens fueled rumors and speculation on possibly going to AEW when he referenced his former “Mount Rushmore” stable with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. You can click here for details on the teaser. The reference was interesting as Owens mentioned in a spring 2018 interview that he had re-signed with WWE for 5 years, apparently putting him with the company until early 2023 or so.