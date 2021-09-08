BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 eBike reaches a top speed of 90 km/h with a 90 km range

Upgrade how you travel to your destination with the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 eBike. Featuring a top speed of 90 km/h and a 90 km range, this concept eBike makes it easier to get from A to B, even in heavy traffic. Uniquely designed, you can personalize its appearance with stickers and tapes. Furthermore, it promises a robust ride, thanks to the 2 large-size wheels that keep the vehicle’s proportions graphically. Moreover, the Motorrad Concept CE 02 accommodates various positions. So, whether you’re leaning back with your feet first or positioned forward with your feet on the rear footrests, the seat moves to accommodate various sitting positions. Finally, this tiny eBike includes plenty of storage space in front of the seat. And you can even attach a skateboard and use it as a footrest.