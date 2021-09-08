Save $22 on this coffee maker that brews single servings and is K-Cup compatible

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether your work day leads you into an office and requires a commute or simply consists of laptop usage at home, many of us start that process in a similar fashion. Looking for a jolt, morning routines commonly include coffee.

While many of us are back to sipping drinks in our favorite public bistros, those cups can become expensive in a hurry, especially when they are part of your daily plan. Now you can bring that taste home any day you desire, and cut down on costs, with the Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer for K-Cup Pods & Ground Coffee.

Forget the fuss of products that make you choose between K-Cups or freshly ground coffee, and eliminate the need for trips through the drive-thru window or long waits at the local cafe.

With an Amazon rating of four stars out of five, this product provides a perfect pour in three minutes or less, and it's currently even more valuable, thanks to a 32% discount that drops the cost to only $46.99 (reg. $69).

This versatile device is designed to put any user in control of their coffee's strength, whether they're choosing from a variety of specially flavored K-Cups or fresh ground beans.

Self-cleaning abilities keep the machine operating efficiently without any mess. Plus, you can adjust the strength of your coffee cup to your liking.

According to a report from Harvard Health, coffee drinkers may have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cirrhosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and varied forms of cancer. Of course, it's also no secret that those early work mornings are just a little bit easier to handle after a cup or two.

Step up your morning routine and easily find the cup you crave anytime by picking up the Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer for K-Cup Pods & Ground Coffee for only $46.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.