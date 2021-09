MERRITT ISLAND ― From horseback riding to hay rides, to a petting zoo and wedding barn, Romelia Farms is the hidden gem of Merritt Island. Previously known as Obloy Family Ranch, the property dates back to the 1890s. Known as what used to be a navel orange grove, it later became one of Florida's first alligator ranches. In 2015, the Obloy family purchased the ranch helping transform the property into a wildlife sanctuary and farm, adding horseback riding trails, restoring and restocking freshwater ponds for fishing, building and stocking the general store and outdoor party space. On July 29, 2021 the property was purchased by Lina and Jeremy Graves who have breathed new life into the sanctuary, renaming it Romelia Farms.

