CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Donald Trump and Son to Call 'Gamecast' of Evander Holyfield Fight Saturday

By Andre J. Ellington
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESPN boxing and MMA reporter Mike Coppinger made the announcement via Twitter after Triller spoke to ESPN about the event.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 21

Guest
5d ago

"Holyfield hits him with a left, and another left." - "No Dad, those were rights." - "You don't need to tell me I'm right. I'm always right." - "No Dad. Rights." - "Who has rights? Take them away." - "Sssnnnooooorrrttt"

Reply
21
Joyce Overstreet
5d ago

That's too funny 🤭🤣, That sounds about right, Somebody is going to come up short or not get paid, Trump is going to get his money off the top first and then some.

Reply
7
Joyce Overstreet
5d ago

I wouldn't waste my money or Time to look at anything that involves Trump and his Son, Anyway Evander is too old to fight.

Reply(1)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Michael Spinks
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Gamecast#Ufc#Espn#Mma#Csac#The Washington Post#The Triller Fight Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
564K+
Followers
59K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy