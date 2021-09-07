CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama transfers To’oTo’o, Williams making early impact

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama answered the question of what to get a college football team that has everything. A speedy wide receiver and a new middle linebacker and defensive playcaller are perfect gifts for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama’s offseason transfer pickups receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o have given Tide fans a glimpse of what they hope to expect throughout the season. The Ohio State transfer Williams had a 94-yard touchdown catch in the opening 44-13 win over Miami and ex-Tennessee linebacker To’oTo’o made seven tackles.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap Sports#The Ohio State

Comments / 0

Community Policy