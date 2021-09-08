CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Southern Nevada task force returns after aiding Ida recovery efforts

By Glenn Puit
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Valley first responders who went to Louisiana to help those affected by Hurricane Ida returned home Tuesday and said they were grateful for the opportunity to help. Civilian safety officer Carmen Rizzo is one of 38 members of the Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team that responded to the devastated community of Grand Isle to offer aid. He said the team observed the “total destruction” left by Ida.

