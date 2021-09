Tippah County – Danny Harol Flippo, 75, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully September 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Flippo will be at 11 AM Thursday September 9, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery in Counce, TN.