5th Republican candidate running for Arkansas’ No. 2 office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas Razorbacks football player who owns an investment firm said Tuesday that he would run for Arkansas lieutenant governor, becoming the fifth Republican to seek the state’s No. 2 office.

Chris Bequette, who played for the Razorbacks in 1984-87, announced his bid for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor. Bequette, who owns a wealth management practice, said other Republicans “govern like the Democrats who controlled state government for 140 years.”

The other GOP candidates running for lieutenant governor are state Sen. Jason Rapert, Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood and former state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb. No Democrats have announced bids for lieutenant governor.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection, is seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general.

Bequette is the uncle of Jake Bequette, a former Razorback who played for New England Patriots and is challenging GOP U.S Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.