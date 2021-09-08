U.S. Navy looks to South Korea’s free-diving women for hypothermia remedy

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, Sept. 7 (UPI) — As the once inaccessible Arctic grows as a region of military concern under the effects of global warming, the U.S. military is confronted with the problem of protecting its soldiers from the stresses of cold water and the threat of hypothermia. Researchers have turned to a peculiar place for potential answers: South Korean grandmothers who harvest seafood from the ocean floor.