VIDEO: Man refusing to wear mask arrested during Fayetteville City Council meeting

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE -- Police took a man away in handcuffs after he refused to wear a mask during the council's meeting Tuesday. Police Chief Mike Reynolds told the man he would be arrested in connection with criminal trespassing after refusing to leave once Mayor Lioneld Jordan asked. The man, wearing scrubs, said the city doesn't really have a mask mandate because the city prosecutor won't enforce it.

GoAheadMakeMyDay
6d ago

What do you expect from leftist Fayetteville. MASKS DON'T HELP!!! They're just leftist control tools, and you people that support mandates are for for falling for it. Feel free to wear wear mask, it's your choice. However, a government that requires it is un-American, and should be ended.

Renita L. Moore
6d ago

good...but there are two other people in the picture that aren't wearing masks either.

Kerry Berger
6d ago

It is about time we get tough on those who refuse to act responsibly about protecting others by wearing a mask. It is a public duty for residents to follow. We all want this pandemic to go away, then we must do our part by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. I applaud the City Council for taking this matter seriously.

Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY

