JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 party speakers provide powerful sound on wheels

Take music everywhere you go with the JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 party speakers. Designed with wheels and a handle, these JBL party speakers are the life of the party and include lighting styles to set the mood, which you can control via the PartyBox app. You can even pair these speakers with True Wireless Stereo for a large sound and synced light show. Moreover, both speakers include a guitar and microphone output to liven parties. The PartyBox 710 offers a whopping 800 watts of JBL Pro Sound and an epic light show. In particular, it features two 2.75-inch low-distortion tweeters and 2 high-sensitivity 8-inch drivers for a strong bass. On the other hand, the PartyBox 110 offers 160 watts of power and an IPX4 splashproof protection. Overall, these speakers provide a big sound and a stunning light show that will impress guests.