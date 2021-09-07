CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSummit Christian Academy is a Pre K-12th grade private, nondenominational Christian school committed to the pursuit of excellence through academic achievement, artistic expression and athletic distinction. Our goal is to teach each student to do everything to the highest standard as they grow in their Christian faith and prepare for entry into leading universities. We focus on creating a learning environment that helps each student discover their unique gifts and interests as they begin a lifelong journey in pursuit of their God-given passions. With a wide range of electives/specials, championship athletics, AP and dual credit classes, and an Innovation Center for all grade levels, Summit Christian Academy is The Choice for Educational Excellence.

