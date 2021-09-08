Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois. Target Area: Champaign; Douglas; Edgar; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Edgar, southwestern Vermilion, southern Champaign and Douglas Counties through 745 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homer to 7 miles east of Bement. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sidney and Homer around 705 PM CDT. Atwood, Fairmount and Broadlands around 710 PM CDT. Allerton around 715 PM CDT. Tuscola, Villa Grove and Sidell around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Arcola, Camargo, Hume, Ridge Farm, Chrisman and Hindsboro. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 203 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH