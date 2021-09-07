Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Aitkin, north central Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties through 715 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Tamarack, or 18 miles southeast of Big Sandy Lake, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kettle River around 710 PM CDT. Moose Lake and Willow River around 715 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH