CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Beyond Jon Bernthal’s Macho Exterior, There’s a Gooey Center

By Lena Dunham
interviewmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a rundown of all the projects Jon Bernthal has on the horizon, in chronological order: Small Engine Repair, The Premise, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Sharp Stick, American Gigolo, and We Own This City. In other words, he’s busy. But he’s also versatile. Sprinkled in there is a Sopranos prequel, a sports biopic, a Lena Dunham dramedy, a prestige-TV remake of an American classic, and David Simon’s first Baltimore-set show sinceThe Wire. And there’s a good chance that in each one of those projects, the 44-year-old actor will be the most persuasive thing you see onscreen, thanks to a slavish devotion to his craft that has Lena Dunham wondering how—and why—he does it.

www.interviewmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

James Gandolfini Was 'Hungover' While Filming Iconic Sopranos Beatdown Scene, Robert Patrick Says

It's safe to say that the late James Gandolfini wasn't messing around while filming his iconic Sopranos beatdown scene. During an appearance on the Talking Sopranos podcast on Sunday, Robert Patrick — who played Davey Scatino — recalled his experience working alongside Gandolfini on the acclaimed HBO drama. Patrick, 62, said he "had never met Mr. Gandolfini" prior to getting "bitched slapped around" by him on-camera.
CELEBRITIES
Sidney Herald

Michael Gandolfini didn't think about grief for dad while shooting Sopranos movie

Michael Gandolfini blocked out his grief for his dad while filming 'The Many Saints of Newark'. The 22-year-old actor portrays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his late father James Gandolfini in the 'Sopranos' TV show in the upcoming spin-off movie but he admitted it was a tough decision for him to take on the role and he had to just think about the job at hand, rather than his own feelings.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Jon Bernthal's Family Values

All Jon Bernthal wanted to do as a young actor when he arrived in New York was get a job on The Sopranos. He wrote letters to the casting department, begged his agents constantly to get him an audition. “And I never got one,” he laments. Still, the very existence...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Punisher Actor Jon Bernthal Addresses Frank Castle's Potential MCU Jump

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's worth putting it out there that Marvel's short-lived Netflix shows are criminally underrated and oftentimes overlooked. It's also a complete shame that they were never treated as canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that's just something that we've got to accept. However, rumor has it that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is quite adamant about getting some of the actors (if not all) from the Netflix shows and have them cross over to the MCU.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Pollono
Person
Scorsese
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Elvis
Person
Shelley Duvall
Person
David Simon
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Jon Bernthal to reprise his role in The Accountant sequel

Gavin O’Connor, the director of the film The Accountant, has announced that Jon Bernthal, Shane on The Walking Dead, and Ben Affleck will reprise their roles for the film’s sequel. O’Connor made the announcement when he recently joined ReelBlend Podcast as a guest. Fans of the first film will be...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Accountant 2’ Reportedly in the Works With Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal

Although previously rumored, it seems as though the Ben Affleck-starring The Accountant may actually get a sequel. In an interview with CinemaBlend on their ReelBlend podcast, director Gavin O’Connor confirmed that he’s closed a deal to make a sequel to the sleeper hit from 2016 starring Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and Jon Bernthal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Fatherhood#Macho Exterior#Small Engine Repair#American Gigolo
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal Not Closing The Door On A Return As The Punisher

When Jon Bernthal was cast as the Punisher in 2015 for the Netflix series, Daredevil, fans were thrilled. The character is an antihero, hell-bent on stopping crime by any means necessary, and one of Marvel’s best. Bernthal brings his all to the role, and it’s hard not to have a soft spot for Frank Castle; it’s hard to see the Punisher and not want to root for him a little bit.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal Refuses To Confirm Or Deny A Potential Return As The Punisher

If you were to believe all the rumors to have made their way online since the rights to The Punisher reverted to Marvel Studios, then you’d be under the impression that Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle was set for an imminent return to our screens long before the end of Phase Four.
MOVIES
Best Life

James Gandolfini's Son on Why Watching "The Sopranos" "Pissed Him Off" at First

In the new prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark (out in theaters and HBO Max Oct. 1), James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, takes on the role of a young Tony Soprano. James starred as the character on HBO's The Sopranos for six seasons, and the new film will show Tony's life as a teen. Preparing for his role was the first time Michael watched the acclaimed series, which makes sense. For one, he was born the same year The Sopranos premiered in 1999, meaning he was far too young to watch the violent show while it was airing. On top of that, James died in 2013, so you can understand that it might be too hard for a child to bring themselves to watch their late parent on screen.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

RIP, Norm Macdonald. Plus, the McCourty Twins and Bill’s Favorite Actor, Jon Bernthal.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by his longtime friend Daniel Kellison to remember Norm Macdonald (4:40). Then Bill talks with Super Bowl champions Devin and Jason McCourty about about going head-to-head in Week 1 in Foxborough, Mac Jones’s NFL debut, playing for coaches Bill Belichick and Brian Flores, the best QBs they’ve been on the field with, the hardest WRs to cover, their charity work in the fight against sickle-cell anemia, and more (35:00). Finally, Bill talks with actor Jon Bernthal about his beginnings on The Walking Dead, preparing for The Punisher, working with A-list stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and the Rock, as well as some of his current projects like The Many Saints of Newark, Small Engine Repair, The Premise, and more. They also have a lengthy discussion about their favorite sports movies (1:06:00).
NFL
Collider

Exclusive: Andrew Garfield on ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘The Social Network,' ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!,’ ‘Spider-Man’ and Why Fincher Is Such a Great Director

If you’re a fan of Andrew Garfield and want to hear him share some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories about the many projects he’s worked on, you’re going to be very happy. That’s because I recently landed an extended interview with Garfield to talk about his career and his latest project, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy