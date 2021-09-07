Beyond Jon Bernthal’s Macho Exterior, There’s a Gooey Center
Here’s a rundown of all the projects Jon Bernthal has on the horizon, in chronological order: Small Engine Repair, The Premise, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Sharp Stick, American Gigolo, and We Own This City. In other words, he’s busy. But he’s also versatile. Sprinkled in there is a Sopranos prequel, a sports biopic, a Lena Dunham dramedy, a prestige-TV remake of an American classic, and David Simon’s first Baltimore-set show sinceThe Wire. And there’s a good chance that in each one of those projects, the 44-year-old actor will be the most persuasive thing you see onscreen, thanks to a slavish devotion to his craft that has Lena Dunham wondering how—and why—he does it.www.interviewmagazine.com
