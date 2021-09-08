Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Louis County through 715 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Burntside Lake, or 17 miles northeast of Lake Vermilion, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake around 705 PM CDT. Robinson and Burntside Lake around 715 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH