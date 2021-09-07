State Prosecutors - Outraged Over Zero Bail Release of Violent Parolee Accused of Vicious Murder of Sacramento Woman and Her Two Dogs - Urge Rejection of Zero Bail Legislation

September 7, 2021 - The California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) expressed outrage today that the suspect accused of the horrific sexual assault and brutal murder of a 61-year-old Sacramento woman on September 3, 3021, was released from prison following felony convictions in 2017 and 2018 for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, committed more crimes in June, and then was released again because of “zero bail” policies.