Playstation News: Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and beta details revealed
In Call of Duty: Vanguard’s gripping Campaign, PlayStation players will witness the birth of Special Forces. In Multiplayer, you are the Special Forces. Prepare for tactical combat with a focus on a global cast of Operators, all deeply integrated for a new era of Multiplayer. We’re excited to give you a view of the massive offering that Call of Duty: Vanguard is bringing to Multiplayer on November 5. You won’t want to miss it, and fortunately PlayStation players won’t have to wait long to squad up and dive in.gamingideology.com
