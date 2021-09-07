Cavaliers trying to pry All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade with Sixers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are still looking for a trade partner when it comes to Ben Simmons as they prepare for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old three-time All-Star wants to be dealt, and the Sixers are on the clock to get a deal done.

The original plan was to remain patient with Simmons to see if Damian Lillard could be pried away from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers no longer have that luxury. They will have to move Simmons to avoid an awkward and tenuous situation.

There are still some suitors for the talented, yet maddening, star. One of those teams could be the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have been mentioned as a potential wild card in the past, but NBA veteran reporter Marc Stein reports the Cavs intend to stay in the race:

This is no small thing when league sources say that Cleveland continues to keep its hat in the ring to try to pry Ben Simmons from the Sixers. Making a deal just to add a theoretical trade asset didn’t exactly work with the acquisition of Andre Drummond, since Cleveland was unable to find a subsequent deal to move Drummond, but its options on Markkanen — keep and develop him or move him later — figure to be more favorable. If only that were the case when it comes to the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love conundrum … or the Darius Garland/Collin Sexton backcourt overload.

The Cavs are an interesting fit for Simmons as he would be able to get up and down the floor with Darius Garland and Philadelphia could get promising guard Collin Sexton in return. However, Daryl Morey would probably like more for Simmons, so if they decide to make a deal with Cleveland, the sides will probably need a third or even a fourth team.

