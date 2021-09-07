The future is looking bright at CLPD
As usual the summer months have flown by so quickly in 2021. As we move forward into the fall, I have been training Officer Anthony Tonda. Officer Tonda comes to CLPD from the West St. Paul Police Department where he served as a community service officer. In his first couple weeks, Officer Tonda has been working diligently on a variety of calls for service. He has been out and about introducing himself to community members and getting to know how best to serve our fine citizens. Officer Tonda has a great head on his shoulders and is very approachable with your questions and concerns. Welcome him when you see him.www.presspubs.com
