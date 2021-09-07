The future is looking bright at CLPD

To whom is the school board listening if not the people who elected them?. This is in reference to an article in the Aug. 18 White Bear Press. A public forum took place on Aug. 9 in which people participated in order to express their opinions to school board members. It was reported that the White Bear Lake School District had passed rules prohibiting clapping, cheering, vocalizing approval or disapproval, or booing. Rules that discourage the negative aspect of disrespect, such as booing, is understandable, but when has clapping and cheering been considered abrasive? I have experienced applause and cheering to be an expression of approval, support, appreciation, encouragement and agreement. Is this “public forum” in name only, rather than an opportunity for school board members and their constituents to share information? Obviously, the attending adults felt a responsibility and a right to express their opinions regarding educational policies that affect our community’s students.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO