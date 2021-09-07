CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

The future is looking bright at CLPD

By Andy Dixon
presspubs.com
 6 days ago

As usual the summer months have flown by so quickly in 2021. As we move forward into the fall, I have been training Officer Anthony Tonda. Officer Tonda comes to CLPD from the West St. Paul Police Department where he served as a community service officer. In his first couple weeks, Officer Tonda has been working diligently on a variety of calls for service. He has been out and about introducing himself to community members and getting to know how best to serve our fine citizens. Officer Tonda has a great head on his shoulders and is very approachable with your questions and concerns. Welcome him when you see him.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

Related
presspubs.com

Lino Lakes Police Reports

The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:. • An officer responded to a report of juveniles possibly killing fish at a creek in the 7400 block of Main Street Aug. 22. The officer made contact with the juveniles and notified their parents of the incident. • An officer...
LINO LAKES, MN
Ashtabula Star Beacon

SPIRE Academy starts, looks to future

School has started at SPIRE Academy and plans for the entire complex are coming together. SPIRE Academy has started school with enrollment jumping from 25 at this time last year to the mid-40s, said Richard O’Dell, co-managing director of SPIRE Institute. “We are pleased that, with COVID, we are doing...
EDUCATION
Vice

Cops Beat and Tased a Black Dad in Front of His Daughter at a Traffic Stop

A Black motorist driving with his family in Taylor, Michigan was pulled over, beaten up and tased multiple times by the cops in front of his young child after his temporary paper license plate unknowingly fell off of his car. Now, he and his girlfriend are suing the five officers involved and the city in federal court for excessive force.
TAYLOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Dixon
Online Rocket

Student crime increases in community

With the majority of the Slippery Rock University (SRU) student body back on campus, local and state law enforcement have increased their presence across campus and the surrounding community. On Sept. 3, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to two assaults at the off-campus housing complex, University Village. Those instances, along...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
presspubs.com

Ramsey County Sheriff Reports

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:. • A Lino Lakes man reported his boat and trailer stolen from a garage with a broken door in the 4100 block of Centerville Road overnight Aug. 22-23. The St. Paul Police Department recovered the vehicles on Aug. 24 with heavy fire damage.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
kttn.com

Bright Futures Gallatin to host celebration breakfast

Bright Futures Gallatin will host a drive-through breakfast to celebrate what the community does to ensure Gallatin R-5 students have a successful school year. Advisory Board members will share a sack breakfast at the First Christian Church Pavilion in Gallatin on September 24th from 7 to 8 a.m. They will also assist with sign-ups for programs to support students.
GALLATIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Police#Clpd#Circle Pines
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Bright Futures, New BBBS Fundraiser with Celebration Event September 30

|Categories: Nonprofit|Click here for all press, reviews & features about Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. Bright Futures, New BBBS Fundraiser with Celebration Event September 30. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands’ (BBBS, www.bbbsomaha.org) largest annual fundraiser won’t return until next year, so in...
CHARITIES
presspubs.com

Coming together

As we move into the school year, it is important to acknowledge that these are challenging times. Across the country, tensions that have boiled over in ways most of us have not experienced before, and we are not immune to these tensions in our community. Yet, these are incredibly exciting...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
presspubs.com

Letters to the Editor

To whom is the school board listening if not the people who elected them?. This is in reference to an article in the Aug. 18 White Bear Press. A public forum took place on Aug. 9 in which people participated in order to express their opinions to school board members. It was reported that the White Bear Lake School District had passed rules prohibiting clapping, cheering, vocalizing approval or disapproval, or booing. Rules that discourage the negative aspect of disrespect, such as booing, is understandable, but when has clapping and cheering been considered abrasive? I have experienced applause and cheering to be an expression of approval, support, appreciation, encouragement and agreement. Is this “public forum” in name only, rather than an opportunity for school board members and their constituents to share information? Obviously, the attending adults felt a responsibility and a right to express their opinions regarding educational policies that affect our community’s students.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
kfgo.com

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say was the mastermind behind the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque has been sentenced to 53 years in prison on several civil rights and hate crime convictions. Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
presspubs.com

Commemorative 9/11 flyover

A flyover in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, featuring a vintage fighter jet and WWII era airplanes coincided with the Shortest Marathon fundraising event in White Bear Lake. Earlier in the morning, residents may have heard the distinctive crackle of F-16 fighter jets from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing on their way to a flyover at the state capitol.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
newspressnow.com

Future looks bleak for I-229

It looks as if St. Joseph will have to adjust to a future without the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge. In a recent series of meetings, the Missouri Department of Transportation outlines three preferred alternatives for the double-decker bridge that has dominated St. Joseph’s western edge for about 40 years. Not one involves rehabilitation of the existing structure, although that is sometimes thrown out as an afterthought.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen’s long road to a bright future

As Killeen’s annual budget process winds to a close, the City Council finds itself pushing harder than ever on street reconstruction. Killeen’s City Council will soon vote on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, and it’s aiming high. With an increase of $8.30 — from $1.70 to $10 — the street maintenance fee and its sister package of $24 million in bonds seek to address the key issue of street repair and maintenance.
KILLEEN, TX
presspubs.com

HUGO POLICE REPORTS

He Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:. • An unnamed motorist was cited at 12:32 a.m. July 30 on Elmcrest Avenue N. and 158th Street N. for executing a dangerous moving violation. • A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:34 a.m. July 30 on eastbound Frenchman Road and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy