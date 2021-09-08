CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge Over Hudson Being Held Up by Wooden Sticks is Concerning

A bridge over the Hudson River is temporarily being held up by a few wooden beams, causing some residents to wonder if it's actually safe to cross. The concerning situation was identified by Riverkeeper in 2020. Photos of the bridge show temporary wooden sticks bolted together in what looks like an attempt to brace a side of the bridge that has become unstable. According to Riverkeeper, the steel beams have sagged on the north end of the bridge, making the fix necessary.

