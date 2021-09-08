‘Get the shot,’ bus service, Richland School Board and other Herald letters to the editor

For $3.2 million, I’ll coach WSU Cougars and I’ve had my shots as well as I believe masks help prevent transmitting the virus. The Seattle Times editorial, “How can WSU coach shirk vaccine mandate?” (Tri-City Herald, Aug. 15) asks the big question: How can a coach, when 620,000+ people have died from COVID, not inoculate for the sake of his staff, players and others, particularly at a time when hospitals are swamped with rising cases of deadly mutations?