‘Get the shot,’ bus service, Richland School Board and other Herald letters to the editor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor $3.2 million, I’ll coach WSU Cougars and I’ve had my shots as well as I believe masks help prevent transmitting the virus. The Seattle Times editorial, “How can WSU coach shirk vaccine mandate?” (Tri-City Herald, Aug. 15) asks the big question: How can a coach, when 620,000+ people have died from COVID, not inoculate for the sake of his staff, players and others, particularly at a time when hospitals are swamped with rising cases of deadly mutations?

#Bus Service#Wsu Cougars#The Seattle Times#Covid#The Richland School Board

