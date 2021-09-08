China’s Great Wall to launch electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022

Great Wall Motors, the Baoding, China-based automobile industry giant founded back in the 1984s, said on Monday that the largest SUV and pick-up trucks manufacturer in China had been set to roll out an electric compact car alongside a hybrid SUV in Europe by 2022, joining a string of Chinese automakers vying to vent out a way to expand into the continent with zero or low-emission vehicles amid stringent restrictions on diesel-powered vehicles’ emissions.