China’s Great Wall to launch electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 5 days ago
Great Wall Motors, the Baoding, China-based automobile industry giant founded back in the 1984s, said on Monday that the largest SUV and pick-up trucks manufacturer in China had been set to roll out an electric compact car alongside a hybrid SUV in Europe by 2022, joining a string of Chinese automakers vying to vent out a way to expand into the continent with zero or low-emission vehicles amid stringent restrictions on diesel-powered vehicles’ emissions.

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

