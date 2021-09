Impressive seasons from six local girls led to their selections on this year's All-Herald Girls Track Team. Innovation's Mya Saylor, Southington's Alexah Zaczynski, Plainville's Caitlyn Quilter, Newington's Katie Bohlke, New Britain's Rozalynn Smith and Berlin's Noelle Konior were the local girls chosen. Saylor starred in the sprints and mid-distance events...