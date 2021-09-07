CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Cheryle Finley: Lasagna is as versatile as it is delicious

By Cheryle Finley
Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Lasagna is a word much like bologna — not pronounced as it’s spelled. It is a word with which my family is familiar, however, because it’s a favorite requested meal. One of my favorite make-ahead meals, lasagna can sit in the fridge overnight and, because all of the ingredients are already cooked, be quickly warmed in the oven for dinner.

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
theapopkachief.com

Quench your chicken and dumplings craving with this recipe

From Amanda Thomas-Henke, we have meat loaf that she originally got from Nita Holleman of Food.com and added a little here and subtracted there to get her own recipe. Amanda says she adds some garlic to hers and sautés the sweet onion and garlic prior to mixing it into the meat loaf. I would venture a guess that most of us change recipes a little bit to suit our preferences or simply because we might be out of an ingredient.
APOPKA, FL
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Noodles#Hamburger#Vegetable Lasagna#Food Drink#Creole#Cajun#Freerecipenetwork Com
tidymom.net

The Best Homemade Lasagna

A classic HOMEMADE LASAGNA recipe should be in every recipe box. Homemade meat sauce with fresh herbs, tender pasta, and creamy cheese filling come together for a deep-dish dinner you just can’t beat. Ingredients. Meat. 1 pound salsiccia (ground Italian sausage) 1 pound ground beef. 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt. For...
RECIPES
Greatist

Olive Garden Soups — Ranked

It may not be up for any James Beard awards or Michelin stars, but the Olive Garden holds a special place in the greater cultural-culinary landscape thanks to a certain Americana charm and feel-good foods, like never-ending bowls of filling pasta, warm garlic-y breadsticks, and their famous hearty soups. At...
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
knuj.net

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets (Hamburger & Potato)

Hobo Dinner Foil Packets are so simple to make and everyone raves about them! Comforting veggies including potatoes, carrots, and onions are topped with a seasoned hamburger patty and grilled or baked to tender perfection. Ingredients. 1 pound lean ground beef. 1 package dry onion soup mix. 4 small potatoes...
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Gluten Free Oven Fried Chicken Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Baked Chicken Drumsticks marinated in Buttermilk and Various Spices with a Crunchy Panko, Flaxseed and Hemp Heart Crust. Total Time: 4 hours and 30 minutes. Marinating Time: 4 hours or overnight. Cook...
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
almanac.com

Grampa's Baked Beans

1/4 pound salt pork, cut into chunks or scour halfway through. 2--3 tablespoons ketchup (optional 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Soak beans overnight. Bring to a boil in same water and simmer until tender, about ½ hour or more (put a couple of beans on a spoon and blow on them, if skin peels back they are ready for cooking). Drain, reserving bean water. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place beans and salt pork in casserole or bean pot. (If you scour the salt pork put beans in pot first and lay the salt pork on top with rine down). Combine ½ cup bean water, brown sugar, mustard, onion, molasses, ketchup, garlic, maple syrup. Pour over beans, cover, and bake 6-9 hours or until beans are tender. If beans become dry add some of the reserved bean water. Uncover the last hour of cooking. If you have a stone bean pot it works the best but any dutch oven kettle will work. Serve with hot corn bread or if you are a Vermonter, it is called Johnny cake.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

SWEET POTATO QUICK BREAD

This Sweet Potato Quick Bread is one of our favorites. Super easy to make and wonderful with a cup of coffee in the morning. If you love sweet potatoes you should definitely give this recipe a try. It would also make a wonderful gift during the holiday season. The spices in this bread really takes this one up a level.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Lasagna Love Brings People Kindness & Compassion in a Pan

A pan of tasty comfort food provides exactly that: comfort. Just ask Rhiannon Menn, founder of Lasagna Love, a national movement brimming with baked-in kindness. Like so many moms, Rhiannon was nearly overwhelmed when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. As cities locked down, people lost their jobs, schools went virtual and volunteer opportunities became limited. She decided she had to do something to help ease the stress of family and friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

A Hearty Lasagna Recipe That Swaps Ground Beef for Ground Tuna

Josh Niland’s first cookbook, The Whole Fish Cookbook, won two James Beard Awards in 2019, for best restaurant and professional book, and cookbook of the year — a title that introduced it to a broader audience than was perhaps anticipated. “It’s one of those books where you pick it up and are like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Every page is kind of intense, from fish offal through the aging and charcuterie and even the turducken. There’s a lot in there that is a little bit in your face,” Niland says. “But I did set out to write something somewhat provocative because without provocation you don’t make inroads into effecting any kind of change.” The change he had in mind: A nose-to-tail approach to fish.
RECIPES
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Healthy and Delicious Fall Recipes

Fresh fruit, fresh veggies, grilling! Nothing like the colors, smells and fresh flavors of Fall food! I just love the delicious taste of all the healthy choices that Fall brings. Farmer’s markets are offering wonderful harvest produce with apples, squashes, and even organic chickens and meats for grilling. Don’t stop enjoying farm fresh flavors and definitely don’t stop grilling. Here are some of my healthier meal recommendations.
RECIPES
metrofamilymagazine.com

Easy Mexican Lasagna

This recipe is a “go to” for MetroFamily’s Publisher Sarah Taylor. She shares this quick and tasty meal for those nights when you want a fresh take on both traditional lasagna and Mexican favorites!. Ingredients. 1 lb low fat hamburger meat. 17 oz canned corn, regular or white, drained. 1...
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Buttermilk Noodle Casserole

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, undrained. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add buttermilk. Stir in mushrooms, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and beef mixture; mix well.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy