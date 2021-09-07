CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help or hinderance? The best time to take in your hummingbird feeders

Cover picture for the articleAs we look out to our once active hummingbird feeders, we’re instantly reminded that the move is on. The return of fall brings the departure of many migratory birds in the midwest. While the result is a noticeable decrease at hummingbird feeders, rare hummingbirds can sometimes use a helping hand in heading on their way to warmer skies. We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service want to provide some food for thought when it comes to taking in your hummingbird feeders.

Texasproud
7d ago

I have read that you leave them out until it gets really cold.Hummingbirds hormones will let them know when to leave.Feeders will not keep them around.They know when to leave.

Reply
16
Island grl
6d ago

I live in SC it doesn't get too cold here so I leave mine up for the passing hummer in case they need a drink on their way south🙂👍❤❤

Reply
9
Texas 2119
6d ago

I was taking mine down a week before the first freeze but last year when we had that big snow storm, people in town said they still had hummingbirds in February! I’m leaving mine up!

Reply
5
