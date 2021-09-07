CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, TN

John Gill Jr. Obituary

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Lanier Gill Jr., 83 of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, (August 31, 2021). A private graveside service will be held on the family farm. John was born on May 7, 1938, in Lincoln County, TN to the late John and Laura Mai Thomas Gill, Sr. He was a lover of Jesus, his family, the soil and animals. John was described as quiet but strong. He enjoyed playing football, and although he was too small to play it didn’t stop him from competing. A former coach said John was pound for pound the hardest hitting man on the team. After receiving his business degree, John came home to Belleville where he spent his entire life farming. He received many accolades for his farming efforts including being featured in a story of the beginnings of contract farming in the Saturday Evening Post with feed dealer Walter Tanner; he was recognized as Tennessee’s first Pork All American Farmer, Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer, and received the 7-State Area Farm Management Award. Along with farming, John spent his time supporting his family, church, and community. He served as a deacon at Fayetteville First Baptist Church and was Secretary and Treasurer at Friendship Baptist Church. John also participated in mission trips to Trujio, Venezuela, Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina, and a Montana Reservation. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Etta Mae Thomas Gill; son, Keith (Cindy) Gill; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gill Reese; grandchildren, John A (Lacey) Gill, Brian (Rachel) Gill, Clay (Whittney) Gill, Emma Gill and Coy Gill; great grandchildren, Arthur, Jameson and Ivy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ken Gill, and grandson Caleb Gill.

www.elkvalleytimes.com

