Montana seeking offensive consistency with Western Illinois on tap for home opener
MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck’s phone blew up with congratulatory text messages from seemingly everyone he knew following Montana’s upset win against Washington on Saturday. Hopefully the Griz head coach had a better connection than his offense, which netted only 13 points. Although it proved to be enough points to win, the offense was the most visible area for needed improvement, and Hauck was well aware of that Monday.missoulian.com
