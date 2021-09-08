Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Gives Yuji a Powerful New Ally

Jujutsu Kaisen has given Yuji Itadori a powerful new set of allies with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series! As the manga continues through the set up before Kenjaku's Culling Game officially begins, one of Megumi Fushiguro's major goals was to somehow get the elusive third year, Kinji Hakari, to their side as they'll need as many powerful fighters as they could possibly get. But that was a much easier said task than done as both Yuji and Megumi quickly figured out how heightened up Hakari and his partner Kirara Hoshi actually were.