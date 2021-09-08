CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Gives Yuji a Powerful New Ally

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen has given Yuji Itadori a powerful new set of allies with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series! As the manga continues through the set up before Kenjaku's Culling Game officially begins, one of Megumi Fushiguro's major goals was to somehow get the elusive third year, Kinji Hakari, to their side as they'll need as many powerful fighters as they could possibly get. But that was a much easier said task than done as both Yuji and Megumi quickly figured out how heightened up Hakari and his partner Kirara Hoshi actually were.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics

Comments / 0

Community Policy