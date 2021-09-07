Severe Weather Statement issued for Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Vermilion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR VERMILION AND CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still expected with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lincoln.