Health Beat: Heart disease outcomes: Does race play a part?
PITTSBURGH — People with cardiomyopathy may have no symptoms at all or their symptoms may be very mild at first. "Over time, if we don't get patients on good medications and things like that, then they will progress to what we call clinical heart failure, where they develop symptoms of shortness of breath, leg swelling," said Dr. Shazli Khan, an internal medicine specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.www.wfmz.com
