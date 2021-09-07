CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to annualised 1.9% growth

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew an annualised clip of 1.9% in the second quarter, better than the initial estimate of a 1.3% gain, revised government data showed, confirming a gradual recovery from the COVID-induced slump.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday compared with economists’ median forecast for a 1.6% annualised growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP expanded 0.5% in the April-June quarter, also better than the initial reading of 0.3% and compared with a median forecast for a 0.4% rise.

For the POLL, click on

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Covid#The Cabinet Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy