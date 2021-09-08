Peacemaker: James Gunn Debunks Bane Cameo Rumors

Now that The Suicide Squad has made its epic debut, fans are curious to see exactly what the future holds for its small number of surviving characters. We learned earlier this year that that will include a Peacemaker HBO Max series, which will see John Cena return to the role of the pacifist vigilante Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. There's already been speculation about which established DC Comics characters could share the screen with Peacemaker in his series — and apparently, series creator James Gunn is debunking a major one. On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to address rumors that Bane will be appearing in the Peacemaker series, flat out calling them "incorrect." Gunn did say that he loves Bane and is "not opposed to Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring," indicating that there are no current plans to bring in the iconic Batman villain.