CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Peacemaker: James Gunn Debunks Bane Cameo Rumors

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that The Suicide Squad has made its epic debut, fans are curious to see exactly what the future holds for its small number of surviving characters. We learned earlier this year that that will include a Peacemaker HBO Max series, which will see John Cena return to the role of the pacifist vigilante Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. There's already been speculation about which established DC Comics characters could share the screen with Peacemaker in his series — and apparently, series creator James Gunn is debunking a major one. On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to address rumors that Bane will be appearing in the Peacemaker series, flat out calling them "incorrect." Gunn did say that he loves Bane and is "not opposed to Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring," indicating that there are no current plans to bring in the iconic Batman villain.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
James Gunn
Person
Lochlyn Munro
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Christopher Heyerdahl
Person
John Cena
Person
Robert Patrick
Person
Rizwan Manji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#The Suicide Squad#Dc Comics#Bane I M#Jamesgunn#The Secret Six

Comments / 0

Community Policy