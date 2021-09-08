The Aerospace City School of RDFZ / BIAD

Text description provided by the architects. The Aerospace City School of RDFZ is located in the northwest of Beijing, on a boundary between the city and nature between city and nature. The surrounding environment and the forces of educational change give the tone of dialogue, freedom to the campus together. Meanwhile, the campus faces practical issues of scale and land, current situation and future, culture and technology, campus and community. We hope that the campus can not only convey its own existence in an independent value system, but also establish an integrated context to meet these challenges.