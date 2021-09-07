Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redfield, or near Fort Scott, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fort Scott around 700 PM CDT. Girard, Frontenac and Arma around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Marmaton, Franklin, Hiattville, Petersburg, Farlington, Croweburg, Brazilton, Polk, Ringo and Pawnee Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH