Flash Flood Watch issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.