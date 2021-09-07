CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Spangled Banner Day to be observed Monday

Overton County News
 7 days ago

On May 3, 2021, Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Legislature designated September 14 of each year as “Star Spangled Banner Day”. Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics to what has become known as the National Anthem during the War of 1812. Key witnessed the British bombardment of Fort McHenry...

www.overtoncountynews.com

kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: 50 For The Fallen

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Master Sergeant Chad Conley. Chad will be leading a group of first responders and active special forces operators that have proudly served in the Global War on Terror, as they leave Yankee Stadium today at 3:30p Eastern time and being a 50 mile ruck that will end at Ground Zero Saturday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m Eastern time, about 1 hours and 15 minutes to the day, 20 years ago when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. With each member of the team carrying a pack that weighs 50 pounds, they are walking to honor and celebrate the lives lost and raise money for the families of the fallen. To everyone involved in this project thank you and to the service members on the ruck, THANK YOU for your service.
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Another Birthday For America’s Oldest Veteran

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors and celebrates World War II Veteran Lawrence Brooks. Lawrence served from 1940-1945 in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in New Guinea followed by the Philippines and rose to the rank of private first class during the war. On Sunday, Lawrence and his trip around the sun for the 112th time was celebrated in his home town of New Orleans with a drive-by parade. He was wearing his Saints jersey who delivered a win for him over Green Bay. Happy Birthday Lawrence and THANK YOU for your service.
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Blind Vietnam Veteran Enjoy Photography

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 70-year-old Vietnam Veteran Rick Olsen. Rick suffered a stroke years ago that caused him to lose his sight. Rather than let it defeat him, Rick did one of the most unlikely things, he became a photographer. Rick said he went scuba diving with a friend with an underwater camera and started taking pictures of what people said they were seeing, and he’s never turned back. He’s been doing it for over 2 decades now, sometimes walking 100 miles per week and taking pictures along the way and this year he entered his first photography competition. Thank you for the inspiration Rick and THANK YOU for your service.
michiganchronicle.com

Harlem Hellfighters Recognized With Congressional Gold Medal

An all-Black Army regiment, popularly known as the Harlem Hellfighters, went to war fighting both the German forces and racism during World War I, NBCBLK reported. Over 100 years post their service in the war, the unit was recognized with a “long overdue” Congressional Gold Medal, according to the article.
State
Tennessee State
Times-Herald

Today in History for September 14th

Highlights of this day in history: America mourns victims of Sept. 11th attacks; Theodore Roosevelt becomes President; 'The Star-Spangled Banner' written; Monaco's Princess Grace dies; Baseball season cancelled due to players' strike. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Entire Army football team carries American flags onto field for 9/11 game

Every member of the Army Black Knights football team ran onto the field carrying an American flag on Saturday, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 jihadi terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. Army Football shared video of the tribute on Twitter, writing, “Here come the Black Knights!!”. The...
swiowanewssource.com

