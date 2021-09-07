Women's conference gets pushed back
Tangipahoa Professional Women’s Women Mean Business Conference for Sept. 16 has been postponed. In a statement issued Tuesday, the organization announced: "The health and safety of our members and community are our top priority. We hope everyone is safe and continues to heal and recover from the hurricane. We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and attendees. We are looking forward to updating the community when a new date is confirmed."www.hammondstar.com
