CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Harry Giles is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Clippers

By Sabreena Merchant
clipsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers have reportedly added a 17th player to their training camp roster: Harry Giles III. Per Shams Charania, Giles is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the team. Without DeMarcus Cousins or Patrick Patterson — both of whom remain free agents — the Clippers were in need of some big man depth behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka, each of whom had injuries that knocked them out of the end of the postseason. Giles hasn’t exactly been the most durable player throughout his four-year NBA career, missing the first year entirely and only playing 142 games since, but at 23 years old, maybe there is still something untapped in the young big.

www.clipsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Serge Ibaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#C F#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Sacramento Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy