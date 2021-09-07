Harry Giles is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Clippers

The Clippers have reportedly added a 17th player to their training camp roster: Harry Giles III. Per Shams Charania, Giles is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the team. Without DeMarcus Cousins or Patrick Patterson — both of whom remain free agents — the Clippers were in need of some big man depth behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka, each of whom had injuries that knocked them out of the end of the postseason. Giles hasn’t exactly been the most durable player throughout his four-year NBA career, missing the first year entirely and only playing 142 games since, but at 23 years old, maybe there is still something untapped in the young big.