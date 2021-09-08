Brooklyn community remembers actor Michael K. Williams with candlelight vigil

The Brooklyn community held a candlelight vigil in Flatbush Gardens to remember actor Michael K. Williams.

Flatbush Gardens is where Williams grew up. The actor tragically passed on Monday in his Williamsburg apartment.

The community gathered and played excerpts from his many acting roles on a sound truck, as well as releasing dozens of balloons.

The vigil was hosted by Reverend Terry Lee and community advocate Tony Herbert.

“This is a great opportunity for us to go back and say hey thank you regardless of what might’ve taken place that caused his demise, at the end of the day his legacy is that he committed himself to our community and didn’t forget where he came from with all the accolades. Getting an Emmy, getting several Emmy nominations and being very active as an actor but at the same time he didn’t forget Flatbush, he didn’t forget Brooklyn,” said Herbert.