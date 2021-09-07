CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midnight Suns gameplay stream gently responds to complaints about cards

By Tyler Wilde
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Before Firaxis revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns, creative director Jake Solomon told us that its turn-based combat would be "completely different" from XCOM's, and the first gameplay trailers revealed what he meant: card-based combat. That decision wasn't everyone's favorite. Based on the YouTube comments, some had been expecting 'XCOM but with Marvel characters' (exactly what Solomon said Midnight Suns wouldn't be) and were skeptical that they'd like the inclusion of card game systems. The disappointment was loud enough that Solomon referenced it in a livestream today, embedded above.

www.pcgamer.com

PC Gamer

