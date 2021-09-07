Parks Dept. recreation centers to reopen next week with new incentives

Neighborhood Parks Department recreation center sites will reopen Sept. 13 across the five boroughs.



The centers have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.



News 12 is told the new incentives were added in hopes of drawing more visitors at the recreation centers.



“It’s going to be wonderful for all of us,” says one Bronx resident. “We have a lot of activities…we are very happy about it.”



Along with attendees, staff seem to be just as excited to reopen.



“The staff is very excited to welcome the community back into the center. We have been waiting for them to come back in,” says a Parks Department recreation center employee.



Each location will offer free memberships to visitors as a welcome back incentive at all of its recreation centers until Dec. 31.



To take advantage of the free membership and services, visitors must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Masks are also required to enter the building.

The agency says daily sanitizing will continue at all public sites.