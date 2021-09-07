Long weekend carries Tri-Cities past 40,000 coronavirus cases

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Over Labor Day weekend, the bi-county region that encompasses the Tri-Cities surpassed 40,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. According to a four-day update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) on Tuesday, Benton County added 490 cases and Franklin County added 326 cases of COVID-19 through Labor Day weekend. That increased Benton County’s total to 24,083 cases, Franklin County’s total to 16,112 cases, and the entire bi-county region’s total to 40,195 cases since March 2020.